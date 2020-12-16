Connect with us

Check Out All The New Pets From The Adopt Me Winter Update

Can you collect all six?

Adopt Me
Credit: DreamCraft / Roblox

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you probably know that the winter update is now live in Adopt Me on Roblox. The update brings lots of festive activities to take part in including ice skating, building snowmen, feeding the Frost Fury and of course collecting new limited-time pets.

There are six new pets available to collect whilst the winter event is running and all bar one of them can be bought using the new gingerbread currency, making them free for anyone willing to put in the effort playing the minigames. Only the Frost Fury costs Robux and it will set you back R800.

The new pets consist of a new uncommon in the form of the snowman, next we have two rare pets with the Musk Ox and the Lynx. Filling the ultra-rare spot is the Yeti who has one of the best eating animations I’ve ever seen. Finally, we have two legendary pets in the form of the beautiful Snow Owl and of course the mighty Frost Fury itself.

All of the pets look really good but I must say my favourite has to be the Snow Owl.

Check out the gallery below to get a look at each of the new pets:

Adopt Me
Adopt Me
Adopt Me
Adopt Me
Adopt Me
Adopt Me

