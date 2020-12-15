Connect with us

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 final songs & dances revealed

The final four couples battle to take home the Glitterball Trophy.

Published

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer
Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

With only four couples left in the competition, this weekend brings the final of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020.

Last weekend saw Ranvir Singh and her partner Giovanni Pernice fall at the last hurdle, missing out on a place in this weekend’s final. They were in the dance-off against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, who were once again saved by the judges.

It’s hard to call the winner ahead of the final. HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara have consistently performed well but fans of the show have really got behind Bill Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse.

Jamie Laing is the underdog having been in the dance-off several times but the nation loves a trier don’t they?

Find out which dances the couples will be performing this weekend and what songs they’ll be. performing them to:

Bill and Oti

  • Favourite dance: Couple’s Choice: Street/Commercial to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang
  • Showdance: The Show Must Go On by Queen
  • Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin

Maisie and Gorka

  • Favourite dance: Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams
  • Showdance: We Need A Little Christmas by Idina Menzel
  • Judges’ Pick: Samba to Samba (Conga) by Gloria Estefan

HRVY and Janette

  • Favourite dance: American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line
  • Showdance: Boogie Wonderland by Brittany Murphy
  • Judges’ Pick: Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder featuring Ariana Grande

Jamie and Karen

  • Favourite dance: Couple’s Choice: Street/Commercial to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory
  • Showdance: I’m Still Standing by Elton John (Taron Egerton version)
  • Judges’ Pick: Charleston to Zero To Hero from Hercules

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020’s final begins at 6pm Saturday on BBC One. Tune in to find out who takes home the Glitterball Trophy.

