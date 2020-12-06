‘The Mauritanian’ debuts first trailer ahead of February release

The first trailer has been released for STX Films’ ‘The Mauritanian’.

The film is directed by Kevin Macdonald and will arrive in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 26th February 2021. The cast includes Tahar Rahim, Jodie Foster, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim) languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley).

Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch), eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.

Based on Mohamedou’s New York Times best-selling memoir, this is the explosive true story of a fight for survival against all odds.