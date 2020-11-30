Connect with us

Mariah Carey on course to hit number 1 in the UK with ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Could the icon finally get that elusive UK number one?

Published

Mariah Carey could finally hit number 1 in the UK with her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ this week.

The song, which was released in 1994 and topped the US charts for the first time last Christmas, is just 900 sales behind current midweek number 1 ‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande.

Official Charts predict that if the song continues to gain momentum for the rest of the week, it could reach the number one position on the UK’s Official Charts. Fans will have to wait until 4pm on Friday to find out if Mariah manages it or now, and they can tune in to BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart with Scott Mills to hear the official countdown.

If Mariah does reach the summit on Friday, the achievement will come as she releases a new version of ‘Oh Santa’ featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, and her Apple TV+ special ‘Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas’ arrives.

Fans of Mariah have had a very good year, despite the pandemic, thanks to the icon’s #MC30 celebrations which have seen her releasing her back catalogue on vinyl and dropping a number of EPs featuring remixes of her hits and rare tracks on digital service providers.

