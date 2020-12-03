Connect with us

Terraform Mars as ‘Per Aspera’ launches on PC via Steam

From Raw Fury & Tlön Industries.

Published

Per Aspera
Credit: Raw Fury / Tlön Industries

Per Aspera, the planet-sized city-builder from Raw Fury and Tlön Industries, is available today on Steam and GOG.com for £23.99 with a 10% launch discount. A challenging combination of hard science fiction and base building, Per Aspera takes players to the hostile surface of Mars and tasks them to colonise the planet on a scale never before seen in the genre.

Mars’ surface is littered with humanity’s failed attempts at colonization, but this time has to be different – there is no room for human error. As AMI, an artificial consciousness with the prime directive of terraforming Mars for human colonization, you’ll explore a sprawling map based on real geographical data from NASA, harvest valuable resources from the surface, and experiment with various colonizing strategies to transform a dead world into a new home for life in our solar system.

Read our Per Aspera first impressions and preview to see what we thought of the game after a few hours of play.

Watch the Per Aspera launch trailer below:

Features

  • Balance a complex well of resources to build interconnected structures that span an entire planet.
  • Customize your terraforming plan with branching research trees. Develop new technologies steeped in real-world science to create a thriving interplanetary civilization.
  • Cultivate relationships with your human colonists and ensure their continued survival on Mars’ unforgiving surface. How you choose to forge these relationships will impact how your mission concludes.
  • Uncover the mystery of a dangerous presence on Mars and defend your colonies from unknown entities.
  • Immerse yourself in a rich narrative featuring the voice acting talents of Troy Baker, Phil LaMarr, Laila Berzins, Yong Yea, Linsey Murrell, and Nneka Okoye, or take your time and craft the perfect Martian landscape with Sandbox mode.

Check out the official Per Aspera website for more information on the game.

