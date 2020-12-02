Psychological thriller ‘Twin Mirror’ launches on PC and console

Dontnod Entertainment has announced the release of Twin Mirror, its newest narrative adventure co-produced by Shibuya Productions, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In this psychological thriller, gamers are invited to the town of Basswood (West Virginia) to follow Sam Higgs in his quest for truth.

Following the tragic death of his best friend, Sam Higgs decides to pay him one last tribute and comes back to Basswood, his childhood town. It quickly becomes obvious that this little West Virginian city holds numerous dark secrets. The former investigative journalist employs his unique deductive skills to uncover the mysteries surrounding the city and its inhabitants. Confronted with his past, Sam is torn between his quest for truth and his desire to reconnect with his loved ones. Who can he really trust?

Watch the Twin Mirror launch trailer below:

Sam’s unique analytical skills allows the player, through a Mind Palace, to relive his memories during flashback sequences, study the environment and gather clues allowing the simulation of multiple scenarios to deduct the course of events or predict the story’s key turning points. However, this particular trait can lead Sam to cut himself from the world and, sometimes hurt those around him.

That’s when the Double comes into play, a character only Sam can see. The Double is a representation of himself more emphatic and social. Sam can always rely on this ally to guide him through social interactions and navigate a society that sometimes rejects singularity. Through these human qualities the Double can offer Sam an alternative when he needs to make important decisions.

Credit: Dontnod Entertainment

Every decision, every interaction and every discovery will influence the direction of Sam’s investigation and will ultimately determine how much of himself he’s willing to sacrifice. There are no right or wrong answers – each player will live a truly unique experience tailored by their very own decisions.

Co-produced with Shibuya Productions, DONTNOD’s first self-published title will be exclusively available as a digital PC version on the Epic Game Store for a year. Bandai Namco Entertainment will be the distribution partner for the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

Twin Mirror is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The digital PC version is exclusively available on the Epic Games Store for one year. For next-gen console owners, Twin Mirror is compatible with PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.