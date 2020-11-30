Wet Wet Wet announce 2021 tour and new album with Kevin Simm

Wet Wet Wet have announced that they will release their first album with former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm as their frontman in 2021.

‘The Journey’, which is available to pre-order now, will be released on 25th June 2021. The album will be supported with a tour that will run through October and November, beginning in Scotland.

The band will visit 20 cities across the UK and it will be their largest tour since their sold-out 2019 run. It will also be their second tour with Kevin Simm, who joined the band in 2018.

When asked about the excitement of a new tour, Graeme Clark said, ‘Nothing comes near to playing a live gig, from travelling to the venue for the soundcheck, to getting psyched before you go on, the roar when the lights go down, doing your gig with your musical brothers, to the bow at the end of the show. When you get it right it completely re-energises you. Going out on a tour is one of the most exhilarating things you can do in life.’



Talking about the new album Neil Mitchell explains ‘Releasing a new Wets studio album in 2021 is all the more unusual because of these weird times that we’re living in. Having Kevin as our singer now gives the band and the new album a different dynamic and an excitement that has reinvigorated Wet Wet Wet for an exciting journey ahead…’



Kevin Simm followed, ‘I have loved being part of the band, performing with the lads and singing an incredible catalogue of songs. We have really gelled on stage and as friends off it, so it was the next natural step to write and release some new music.’

Tommy Cunningham concluded ‘2021 is going to be one of the most challenging but most successful years in our entire 30-year plus career. We will not go down. We will fight on and the journey continues. Wet Wet Wet have a very bright future and we all can’t wait.’

The full tour dates are:



Thursday 28th October Perth Concert Hall

Friday 29th October Aberdeen Music Hall

Saturday 30th October Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sunday 31st October Nottingham Theatre Royal

Tuesday 2nd November Halifax Victoria Theatre

Wednesday 3rd November Buxton Opera House

Thursday 4th November Bury St. Edmunds Apex Theatre

Saturday 6th November Eastbourne Royal Hippodrome Theatre

Sunday 7th November Hastings White Rock Theatre

Monday 8th November Guildford G Live

Tuesday 9th November Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday 11th November Cheltenham Town Hall

Friday 12th November Margate Winter Gardens

Saturday 13th November Stevenage Concert Hall

Sunday 14th November Poole Lighthouse

Tuesday 16th November Crawley The Hawth Theatre

Wednesday 17th November Weymouth Pavilion

Thursday 18th November Birmingham Town Hall

Saturday 20th November Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Sunday 21st November Newcastle Tyne Theatre

Tickets will go on sale 10am Friday 4th December 2020 from www.myticket.co.uk/artists/wet-wet-wet and venue box offices. VIP Soundcheck packages are available.



Fans who pre-order the album from https://wetwetwet.tmstor.es/ prior to Thursday 3rd December will receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale.