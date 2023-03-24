Marti Pellow announces ‘Popped In Souled Out’ 2024 tour

Former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow has announced the details of his 2024 ‘Popped In Souled Out’ tour.

Following on from his two shows at London’s Palladium and Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo – which were the two fastest-selling shows of his career – Pellow will play Wet Wet Wet’s classic album ‘Popped In Souled Out’ alongside the Love to Love orchestra.

Marti said: “I decided if I was going to do it, it had to be something special, so I agreed to do a one-off at the London Palladium, an iconic venue. I thought it would be a great thing to do, as much for myself as for the fans.

“It was the fastest-selling ticket of my career. Then the fanbase came up from Scotland and said ‘If you don’t do this in Scotland, then don’t bother coming back.’ And that was just from family. So I put that on sale in Scotland, and once again it was the fastest-selling show of my career – it sold out the same morning.

“Then people demanded more shows. It’s such an exciting project for me. I’ve found it inspirational. Popped In Souled Out was my first successful record, it was my debut album, and it took me around the world. It facilitated all those dreams I had. It was the catalyst for everything.”

Fans can expect iconic tracks such as ‘Wishing I Was Lucky’, ‘Sweet Little Mystery’, ‘Angel Eyes’ and ‘Temptation’. The tour kicks off in Glasgow on Saturday 16th March 2024 before heading to Manchester, Cardiff, Leeds, Newcastle, London, Bournemouth, and Birmingham.

The arena tour follows the successful release of Pellow’s book, ‘Pellow Talk’, and a run of spoken word shows, all of which also sold out.

Marti added: “To be able to do orchestrated versions, with strings, has been so inspiring. I believe that these songs are my future, not just my past. It’s the album that just keeps giving to me. I know when people hear these songs, it will take them to a time and a place. There’ll be people in the audience who fell in love to this music.”

The full 2024 dates for the tour are:

Saturday, 16th March 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday, 17th March 2024 Manchester AO Arena

Friday, 22nd March 2024 Cardiff Cardiff International Arena

Saturday, 23rd March 2024 Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday, 24th March 2024 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday, 29th March 2024 London Eventim Apollo

Saturday, 30th March 2024 Bournemouth International Centre (Windsor Hall)

Sunday, 31st March 2024 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday 31st March at 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.