Armaan Malik

Music

Watch: Armaan Malik debuts ‘How Many’ music video

The Indian star releases his third English single.

Published

Singer-songwriter and musician Armaan Malik has released the music video for new track ‘How Many’ via Arista Records.

The video arrives on the heels of the 25-year-old’s major MTV EMA win as ‘Best India Act’!
 
Talking about the emotion behind his new single, Armaan says, “‘How Many’ is about complex relationships where you’re constantly fighting making up, taking the hits but yet carrying on. It describes the cycle of events that take place during the course of a relationship. One of the hardest decisions is when to call it quits and close a chapter for good. It’s really tough when you love somebody to just give up… even after the 100th time, the truth is, as long we love them, we try one more time. The question is how many times are you willing to try?”

‘How Many’ is Malik’s third English single following on from ‘Control’ and ‘next 2 me’.
 
He has over 2 billion global streams and 17 million followers across his social media platforms.  

Malik hopes to be the first Indian artist to break into the global pop market. He’s always wanted to sing and write in English and he aims to represent India on the global stage.

