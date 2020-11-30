Kezia Gill releases new single ‘Wings’

British singer-songwriter Kezia Gill has released her new single ‘Wings’.

The powerful ballad showcases Gill’s voice in its raw form and it’s an emotional reminder to always live your life to the full. That message has never been more important than this year, which has seen us all in lockdown thanks to the global pandemic.

It’s also a message that Gill holds dear after losing her Father and lifelong musical mentor to cancer back in March 2020.

‘Wings’ arrives before we bid adieu to 2020 and it’s the latest in a series of critically-acclaimed singles from the 2019 Best Female BCMA winner.

Gill’s previous releases include ‘Local Man’s Star’, ‘Whiskey Drinkin’ Woman’ feat Sarah Jory and ‘Another You’.