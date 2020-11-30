EF Country Podcast Episode 60: Pip shares stories from his Country music journey

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Laura puts Pip in the hot seat to find out more about his Country music journey so far.

The Editor and owner of Entertainment Focus, and the co-founder of Destination Country, Pip has worked in Country music from more than 15 years but he’s been a fan of the genre for much longer. Laura uses her interview skills to tease out stories from Pip’s career so far and she finds out how his journey in the genre began.

Expect to hear lots of stories, get a glimpse behind-the-scenes of Pip’s career and find out which artists have helped form his love of the genre.

