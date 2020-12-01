Interview: Spencer Crandall opens up about new album ‘Wilderness’ and his viral sensation ‘My Person’

Emerging Country artist Spencer Crandall recently released his new album ‘Wilderness’, which comprised of his four EPs North, East, West and South.

The album has been a breakthrough for Crandall topping the iTunes Country Chart and landing at number 4 on the All Genre Chart too. The success is the result of hard graft and Crandall is reaping the rewards.

I spoke to Spencer recently to talk about ‘Wilderness’, discuss the viral success of his song ‘My Person’, and to find out how he’s feeling about the success of the record…

Hi Spencer. How are you doing today and how’s your 2020 been?

I’m doing great! 2020 has been incredibly weird and challenging in so many ways. I feel very lucky that I got to take steps forward in my personal life and career throughout all of the madness.

You recently released the fourth instalment of your ‘Wilderness’ album. Tell me how the project came together and why you decided to release it in this way…

I wanted to create a project that I thought was the coolest thing in country music, in 2020. I put out 4 mood EPs that wrapped up into an album so people could go to the EPs when they wanted to tap into that emotion. I also put it out that way because it was a way to give people a lot of music, in a digestible fashion!

Your song ‘My Person’ has become a viral sensation with the #MyPersonChallenge getting millions of likes on TikTok. Why do you think that song has resonated with people and how do you feel about the reception it’s received?

I think if you have that kind of love, it feels like a great way to express those feelings and gives language to something that’s hard to say sometimes. If you don’t have that yet, I think we all aspire to have that “once and a lifetime” love, so I think people listen and dream up what that might look like for them!

The album also made it all the way to the top of the iTunes Country chart and took the #4 spot on the All Genre chart, what was that experience like for you?

Incredible! That was a huge goal of ours for this project, so to chart that high means the world. It’s incredibly validating and has deepened my relationship with my fans because I know they’ve got my back.

As we’ve mostly been locked down at home for much of the year, how have you managed to keep creative?

I’m just obsessed with storytelling. I always want to tell my story in the best way possible. I want to challenge myself and come up with new and interesting ways to say things and I really love seeing my creative process connect with fans.. so rewarding!

What challenges have you faced releasing music during a global pandemic?

My producer had Covid-19 as we were wrapping up the project and turning in final mixes. Some of my co-writers had it as well. It puts a wrench in timelines and deadlines and it makes it really tough to push things through the finish line. Luckily, everyone is healthy and we got it done, but I was stressing pretty hard along the way!

Playing live has been very difficult for artists this year. How have you stayed connected to your fans?

I’ve been creating a ton of content for TikTok and Instagram Reels. I’ve also been going live which has been amazing! I love taking song requests and answering questions. Feels like a real, intimate, dialogue.

Do you have plans to bring your music over to the UK in the future and would you like to tour here?

I would love to! A world tour would be a dream come true and the UK has always been on my bucket list.

What will you be doing for the holidays this year?

I’ll be doing a whole lot of nothing! I’m so excited to unplug, relax and chill with my family.

Spencer Crandall’s album ‘Wilderness’ is available now. Watch an acoustic performance of ‘My Person’ below: