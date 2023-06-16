HomeMusicBST Hyde Park unveils more performers for Bruce Springsteen and The E...
BST Hyde Park unveils more performers for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band shows

It’s only a few weeks until Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band headline American Express presents BST Hyde Park for two nights and a host of additional performers have been announced for the line-up.

Springsteen will be performing on Thursday 6th and Saturday 8th July and he will be joined by The Coronas, Stone, Picture Parlour, First Time Flyers, Theo Lawrence and Attawalpa join on Thursday, with Brittney Spencer, Pa Sheehy, Sam Barber, Kingfisher, Madeline Edwards, Kezia Gill and Kelly McGrath on the Saturday.

They join previously announced special guests The Chicks, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls and James Bay. For remaining tickets across the BST Hyde Park shows, visit www.bst-hydepark.com.

These incredible additions to Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s BST lineup make the two dates even more unmissable.

They join P!NK (24th + 25th June), Guns N’ Roses (30th June), Take That (1st July), BLACKPINK (2nd July), Billy Joel (7th July) and Lana Del Rey (9th July) on the BST Hyde Park billing for 2023.

