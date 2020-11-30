Premiere: listen to The Blue Highways festive track ‘Won’t You Choose Love This Christmastime’

The Blue Highways will release new single ‘Won’t You Choose Love This Christmastime’ on 1st December and we’ve got the premiere of it courtesy of Destination Country.

The uplifting seasonal ballad, which you can pre-save now, calls on people to remind themselves of what is actually important at this special time of year.

“I suppose the inspiration was that many of the classic Christmas songs don’t actually avoid all the difficulties of the times in which they were written, songs like “All Alone for Christmas”. Those type of songs actively talk about the times and difficult situations people face but ultimately they encourage self-reflection and remind you to enjoy the good things in life,” reflects Callum, one of the three Lury brothers who comprise the rising Americana band.

The emotional pull of Callum’s voice remains as strong as ever and is at the heart of the track. There is a trademark guitar solo from Jack and the tight driving rhythm of Theo’s drumming. However, the song is clearly Christmassy with a nod to the music of Elton John and some Christmas classics, thick chorus backing vocals and of course, some sleigh bells for good measure.

Circumstances and working with a new co-producer presented other challenges; only the drums and vocals were recorded in the studio and the partnership of Callum and up-and-coming electronic pro- ducer Ed Roberts had to be done remotely over Zoom.

Take a listen to the song at the top of this article.