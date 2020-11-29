PJ North releases new track ‘Beers We Haven’t Drank’

Rising Country star PJ North has released his new track ‘Beers We Haven’t Drank’.

Written with Dawson Edwards and Frank Legeay, the track is available to download and stream now. If you’re a fan of Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line then you’ll likely this track, which fuses Country with hip-hop and pop.

Speaking about the track North says:

“Beers We Haven’t Drank” is the home town reminiscent song you didn’t know you wanted. I wanted to write a song that was an ode to the good times but also knows that the good times don’t have to end just yet! There’s something to be said about all the good times we haven’t had yet and that’s what this song is all about. This was also the first time I got to write with Dawson Edwards, who I’m such a big fan of, and of course, Frank Legeay was the other co-writer and I just love how this song came out! As people are home for the holidays and catching up with all of their friends, hopefully, they get to experience a few beers that have yet to be drank along with some incredible memories to help make up for this difficult year.”

North rose to prominence with the release of his 2016 EP ‘Part-Time Cowboy’. Shortly after its release, North moved to Nashville to pursue his music career. In 2017 he released his second EP ‘If This Is It…’ and he toured in support of it.

For his ‘You Wouldn’t Get It’ EP, which arrived earlier this year, North wrote with Ryan Robinette, Davis Branch and Frank Legeay.