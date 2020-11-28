Connect with us

Limahl

Music

Limahl releases festive single ‘One Wish For Christmas’

Take a listen to the new track.

Published

Limahl has released festive single ‘One Wish For Christmas’ and it’s available to download and stream now.

The song started life 7 years ago called ‘London For Christmas’ and it was completed in lockdown with pianist/singer Jon Nikoll and musician/producer Ian Curnow, who produced ‘Stay Another Day’ for East 17.

The music video was filmed in Watford’s historic Palace Theatre which was built in 1908. It features Limahl performing the song with a septet of musicians adding the orchestral flourish.

“Like most venues, it is currently closed due to COVID and on filming day, we all had to wear masks between takes,” explains Limahl about the challenges that faced him and the video cast and crew. “Filming took place over two days, first at the theatre with musicians and then on location in London two weeks later when the Christmas lights had been switched on. The department store Selfridges is name-checked in the song verse so it only felt right to get some shots outside of the store on Oxford Street.”

Limahl shot to fame as part of Kajagoogoo and after the band he enjoyed a solo career, starting with ‘Only For Love’. He had a worldwide smash with the Giogio Moroder-produced ‘Neverending Story’ from the film of the same name.

