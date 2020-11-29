Connect with us

Ziggy Alberts releases new single ‘heartbeat’

The singer’s new album is coming in March.

Ziggy Alberts has released new single ‘heartbeat’, which is taken from his upcoming ‘searching for freedom’ album arriving on 19th March 2021.

The single is the follow-up to ‘together’ and ‘don’t get caught up’, both of which will also appear on the new album.

“heartbeat is a song about how love brings us together no matter how far we are apart… a breakup song, turned into a story of hope and trust on a summer adventure,” said Ziggy. “(The song) talks about the past and present, finding resolution in the common thread of all good things – love.”

Ziggy has more than 1.59 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. He has been awarded the ARIA Platinum certification for his tracks ‘Gone’, ‘Runaway’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Love Me Now’, ‘Laps Around the Sun’, ‘Stronger’ and ‘Four Feet in the Forest (EP)’.

In celebration of latest album ‘Laps Around The Sun’, Ziggy embarked on his ‘Laps Around The Sun World Tour’, his biggest to date. On this leg he played 28 headline dates across Europe and the United Kingdom, selling out 21 of the shows (14,600 tickets). 

