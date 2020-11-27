Connect with us

Win A Let’s Explore VR Oceans Mega Pack In Our Free Competition

Published

Lets Explore VR
Credit: Immotion Group

With Let’s Explore Oceans, the adventure starts as soon as you open the box! Unpack your brand-new VR Googles, download the Let’s Explore app and grab the Holographic Explorer Cube; your journey of underwater exploration is about to begin.

Dive into an immersive world of discovery and swim with sharks, humpback whales and get up close with polar bears. Includes VR Goggles, a handy carry case to explore on the go, a 36-page hardback book full of ocean facts and photos, holographic explorer cube, 6 incredible VR adventures, 4 thrilling mini-movies and 4 amazing augmented reality experiences. Family-friendly educational experiences for ocean explorers, ages 7+, available for home delivery via www.letsexplore.com

Lets Explore VR
Credit: Immotion Group

We are very fortunate to be able to offer one lucky reader the opportunity to win one these fantastic megapacks and it only takes a few minutes to enter.

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 10th December 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

