‘Let’s Explore VR Oceans Pack’ available now

If you have a youngster in the house that is obsessed with all things that live in the sea then the new Let’s Explore VR Oceans Pack could be the perfect present for them this coming Xmas.

Made by Immotion Group, the Ocean Pack comes with everything you need to experience and VR and AR adventure under the sea. The pack comes complete with VR Goggles, carry case, holographic cube, hardback colour factbook, plus ten VR movies and four Augmented Reality (AR) experiences. All you need is a smartphone.

Credit: Immotion Group

Experiences include swimming with Humpback Whales, a Shark Dive, a Mermaid’s Quest and the new ‘Oceanscape’ offering; an underwater adventure where the user can immerse themselves in the depths of the ocean, as if they were actually there. The interactive button on the VR goggles allows the user to take photos of their adventure which are automatically saved to the smartphone photo album.

Martin Higginson, Group CEO – Immotion said: “We are thrilled to be launching this exciting product, and for Ian to be joining the team on a full-time basis. For too long home users have not been able to experience VR in a full- connected manner. They’ve been able to buy a headset, but no content. We have in the ‘Let’s Explore’ offering finally joined the dots allowing users a relatively low-cost entry point to the wonderful world of immersive entertainment. Our ‘Let’s Explore Oceans’ megapack allows users to explore the oceans in a fun and informative way. The holographic cube is fun and has an innovative menu system that will, I am sure, engage and thrill users as they explore new worlds and experiences”.

Credit: Immotion Group

Ian Hetherington said: “I am pleased to be joining the team at Immotion and heading up the Let’s Explore offering on a full-time basis. We have developed a truly amazing product that allows users the ability to completely immerse themselves in a world of entertainment and education. In ‘Let’s Explore Oceans’ we give the users the opportunity to Swim with Humpback whales, Dive with Sharks, learn about pollution, as well as explore, take photos and understand more about our incredible oceans and the creatures that live in them.”

“We have utilised existing assets as well as creating some new ones to deliver a truly breath-taking product at an affordable price. The ability to offer this product through selected partner locations, as well as online, squares the circle in terms of a complete offering. Users can experience the thrill of the VR motion platform in our partner locations and then take the ‘Let’s Explore Oceans’ megapack home to continue their deep-sea adventure.”

The Let’s Explore Oceans Pack is available now from the official Let’s Explore website and retails at £69.99