Jordan Peterson’s Beyond Order 12 More Rules for Life arrives March 2021

Even before his previous book, 12 Rules For Life, Jordan B Peterson had become one of the most influential public intellectuals with a wide reach into popular culture on both sides of the Atlantic and beyond. That was thanks to a series of extraordinary lectures posted to YouTube.

When 12 Rules for Life was published in 2017/18, it became a worldwide phenomenon and sold over 5 million copies. Peterson had struck a nerve and offered an antidote to the chaos in our lives that a large readership was ripe to hear. We favourably reviewed it.

Now, Allen Lane has announced that the much-anticipated sequel, 12 More Rules for Life, is to be published on March 2nd 2021. This is exciting news for the many readers who found meaning and guidance in 12 Rules for Life. Peterson is on record saying that his original list of rules had be honed down for the first book, so Beyond Order comprises more distilled psychological insights into eternal truths expanded into chapters.

Beyond Order promises to show that part of life’s meaning comes from reaching out into the domain beyond what we know, and adapting to an ever-transforming world. While an excess of chaos threatens us with uncertainty, an excess of order leads to a lack of curiosity and creative vitality. Beyond Order therefore calls on us to balance the two fundamental principles of reality – order and chaos – and reveals the profound meaning that can be found on the path that divides them.

Along with this release, the author will launch a video announcing the book with a longer reading from the introduction which answers the question “Why Beyond Order?”

Credit: Allen Lane

Pre-order Jordan B Peterson’s Beyond Order now.