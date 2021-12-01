Jordan Peterson announces ‘Beyond Order’ UK tour

Tickets go on general sale Friday, December 3rd for Jordan B Peterson’s ‘Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life’ UK tour. There will be performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow in September 2022. Book early on Live Nation to avoid disappointment.

See our reviews of Jordan Peterson’s best-selling books ‘Beyond Order‘ and 2018’s ‘12 Rules for Life’. We wrote about why we welcomed the return of Jordan Peterson when his most recent book was announced. Learn more about the thinking behind ‘Beyond Order’ on the tour.

With his students and colleagues at Harvard and the University of Toronto, Dr. Peterson has published over one hundred scientiﬁc papers, transforming the modern understanding of personality, while his book ‘Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief’ revolutionised the psychology of religion.

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the world’s most influential public intellectuals of the modern age in person. See Live Nation for details and to book.