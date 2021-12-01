Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

Jordan Peterson announces ‘Beyond Order’ UK tour

The best-selling Canadian psychologist has dates in the UK in 2022.

Published

Jordan Peterson
Credit: Live Nation Concerts

Tickets go on general sale Friday, December 3rd for Jordan B Peterson’s ‘Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life’ UK tour. There will be performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow in September 2022. Book early on Live Nation to avoid disappointment.

See our reviews of Jordan Peterson’s best-selling books ‘Beyond Order‘ and 2018’s ‘12 Rules for Life’. We wrote about why we welcomed the return of Jordan Peterson when his most recent book was announced. Learn more about the thinking behind ‘Beyond Order’ on the tour.

With his students and colleagues at Harvard and the University of Toronto, Dr. Peterson has published over one hundred scientiﬁc papers, transforming the modern understanding of personality, while his book ‘Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief’ revolutionised the psychology of religion.

Jordan Peterson
Credit: Live Nation Concerts

Don’t miss your chance to see one of the world’s most influential public intellectuals of the modern age in person. See Live Nation for details and to book.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Years & Years Years & Years

TV

See in the New Year with Years & Years on BBC One

The pop band will be joined by Kylie and Pet Shop Boys.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Season 3 Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Season 3

TV

Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel season 3 coming to All 4 in December

The Danish series returns next month.

6 days ago
Robin Robin Robin Robin

Film

‘Robin Robin’ review

A robin brought up by mice embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

6 days ago
Rupaul's Drag Race UK Rupaul's Drag Race UK

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3 Finale Recap

Who will be crowned the UK's Next Drag Superstar?

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you