‘Roku’ Black Friday Deals and Christmas 2020 Gift Guide

Treat friends and family to the gift of streaming this Christmas.

Published

Roku Streambar
Credit: Roku

Christmas is only a month away so it’s time to be thinking about what gifts to buy your friends and loved ones this year. Thanks to Black Friday there’s also an opportunity to buy your gifts at some fantastic discount prices.

If you’re buying for someone who loves to watch TV and Films then you should consider getting them a streaming device. Roku produce some of our favourite streaming gadgets, that are reasonably priced and there’s something for a range of budgets. They are simple to setup, easy to use and even come with a HDMI cable in the box.

All the Roku devices below can be picked up at discounted prices until the start of December 2020. They each share a common operating system and provide access to thousands of channels to watch your favourite shows and movies, including apps for the big names in streaming such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV.

The following Roku devices can be purchased online via Currys, Argos, Amazon UK and Very or in-store at Tesco and Asda.

Roku Express

RRP: £29.99
Black Friday Deal: £17.99 (between 18th November – 1st December)
Great choice for: First-time streamers

Buy the Roku Express on Amazon UK

Check out the official Roku website for more details on the Roku Express.

Roku Premiere

RRP: £39.99
Black Friday Deal: £27.99 (between 18th November – 1st December)
Great choice for: 4K & HDR TVs

Buy the Roku Premiere on Amazon UK

Check out the official Roku website for more details on the Roku Premiere.

Roku Streaming Stick+

RRP: £49.99
Black Friday Deal: £34.99 (between 18th November – 1st December)
Great choice for: People who travel or those that have a TV far from their Internet router

Buy the Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon UK

Check out the official Roku website for more details on the Roku Streaming Stick+.

Roku Streambar

RRP: £129.99
Black Friday Deal: £99.99 (between 25th November – 1st December)
Great choice for: Upgrading any TV to a SmartTV and/or better sound

Buy the Roku Streambar at Amazon UK

Check out the official Roku website for more details on the Roku Streambar.

Entertainment Focus will be bringing you a full review of the Roku Streambar later this month.

