‘Adopt Me’ Introduces The Robo Dog In Cybersale Event

To celebrate Thanksgiving the guys at Adopt Me are launching a massive cyber sale. The event starts at 5 pm GMT on 24th November and will end at 10 pm GMT on 1st December. The cyber sale will offer some amazing discounts, a double bucks weekend plus the addition of a brand new pet, the Robo Dog.

There will be lots of discounts during the event and players can get up to 75% off pets, bucks, vehicle game passes, housing and more.

Credit: Roblox / DreamCraft

The Robo Dog will be a new permanent addition to the pet store and will come with a 50% discount if you purchase one in the first week. Until the event goes live we won’t know exactly how much it will cost but I imagine it will be along the lines of 300 Robux like the recent Kitsune release.

Finally, there will be a double bucks weekend which will start at 7 am GMT on 27th November and finish at 7 am GMT on 29th November. This is a great chance to earn some extra bucks, with this bonus you should easily be able to earn a thousand bucks per hour!