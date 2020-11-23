Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Introduces The Robo Dog In Cybersale Event

Some great offers to be had.

Published

To celebrate Thanksgiving the guys at Adopt Me are launching a massive cyber sale. The event starts at 5 pm GMT on 24th November and will end at 10 pm GMT on 1st December. The cyber sale will offer some amazing discounts, a double bucks weekend plus the addition of a brand new pet, the Robo Dog.

There will be lots of discounts during the event and players can get up to 75% off pets, bucks, vehicle game passes, housing and more.

Adopt Me
Credit: Roblox / DreamCraft

The Robo Dog will be a new permanent addition to the pet store and will come with a 50% discount if you purchase one in the first week. Until the event goes live we won’t know exactly how much it will cost but I imagine it will be along the lines of 300 Robux like the recent Kitsune release.

Finally, there will be a double bucks weekend which will start at 7 am GMT on 27th November and finish at 7 am GMT on 29th November. This is a great chance to earn some extra bucks, with this bonus you should easily be able to earn a thousand bucks per hour!

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps - Tragedy Steps - Tragedy

Music

Steps: From ‘5,6,7,8’ to ‘Something In Your Eyes’ – all of the singles ranked

We offer our ranking of the pop legends' singles so far.

1 day ago
Ashley Jordan Ashley Jordan

EF Country

Premiere: watch Ashley Jordan’s video for ‘Gone Girl’

The video is available exclusively on EF Country.

4 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Steps take us through new album ‘What The Future Holds’ track-by-track

The group tell us about their new album in their own words.

15 hours ago
The Legend of El Cid The Legend of El Cid

TV

‘The Legend of El Cid’ coming to Amazon Prime Video in December

The Spanish series will be here in time for Christmas.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you