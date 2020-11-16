Win ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘The Hard Way’ Steelbooks

Exclusive to HMV, these Japanese Steelbook’s showcase original Japanese theatrical artwork.

Showcasing original Japanese theatrical artwork, this essential collection perfectly blends the exuberant style of the Far East with the iconic art of Hollywood.

Each release comes with a replica ‘chirashi’ mini-poster as would have been used to promote the film in Japanese cinemas. There will be 8 Steelbooks within the range, with today’s being ‘Back to the Future’ and ‘The Hard Way’.

‘Back to the Future’ and ‘The Hard Way’ Japanese steelbook range are available exclusively at hmv now. You can buy them at http://ow.ly/1vyG50CdpaP

To celebrate the release we’ve got 1 bundle featuring both Steelbooks to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

