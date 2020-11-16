Karen Matheson to release new album ‘Still Time’ in February

Karen Matheson will release her new album ‘Still Time’ on 21st February 2021.

The Scottish folk songstress has worked with produced Donald Shaw, who also plays piano on the record. The album was a creative discovery from this summer’s unexpected lockdown.

“10 years ago I was working on a bunch of different tracks, unsure of what direction to go in when I found myself facing a number of personal challenges including the loss of both my parents. It felt right to concentrate on the Gaelic songs of my childhood, in tribute to what had given true shape to my life, resulting in the purely Gaelic release of ‘Urram’ from 2015. We were then left with a body of work, waiting in the wings to be resurrected at a later date with my sore heart eased and my faith in humanity restored. Fast-forward a decade and while the world paused, bird song soared and banana bread baked “Still Time” was re-born. With the help of some familiar, brilliant musicians who could accommodate the ‘home-recording’ situation we worked through lockdown. Somehow having time to reflect and consider music in a different way helped me finally finish the record and I am super proud of it!’’ says Matheson.

Widely recognised as the compelling voice of Celtic super-group Capercaillie, Matheson’s life in the limelight began with her performing as a child in her local village hall in Argyll on the West coast of Scotland, where she was brought up immersed in the deep well of traditional songs that have been her inspiration for over 35 years of recording and performing worldwide.

Highlights have included sharing the stage with Pete Seeger in New York and performing at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where her stunning rendition of ‘Ae fond kiss’ stole the show to a televised audience of over 600 million people.

As a solo performer, she has been involved in various projects worldwide including the award-winning BBC series Transatlantic Sessions, where over the last decade she has filmed tracks with artists like James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, The McGarrigle Sisters, Nanci Griffith, and a host of respected Scottish musicians.

Her many collaborators have included Algerian singer ‘Idir’, Breton guitarist Dan Ar Braz and Portuguese star Dulce Pontes and the late Pete Seeger.

She has released four acclaimed solo albums to date.