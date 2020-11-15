Connect with us

Maluma and The Weeknd

Maluma collaborates with The Weeknd for ‘Hawái’ remix

The Colombian superstar takes his number hit to a new level.

Colombian superstar Maluma has collaborated with The Weeknd for a remix of his global smash hit ‘Hawái’.

Out now to stream and download via Sony Music Latin/RCA Records, the remix adds The Weeknd’s distinctive vocals as he sings in English and Spanish.

“I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on ‘Hawái’ Remix – he brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English which is impressive,” expressed Maluma.

‘Hawái’ was written by Maluma, The Weeknd, Keityn, Edgar Barrera and Bull Nene, and it was produced by the Rude Boyz. It tells the classic tale of a relationship breakup set in the modern Instagram age, where the story one tells and the pictures one posts can be deceiving.

The remix video was shot by renowned director Jessy Terrero of Cinema Giants. It was filmed in Los Angeles and features both artists.

‘Hawái’ has dominated Latin and global charts since its release. It has remained at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart for eight weeks; #1 on Billboard’s Latin Streaming Songs chart for nine weeks; and #1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart for three weeks (having scored his eighteenth #1 song on the chart). 

With ‘Hawái’ Maluma has been at #1 on YouTube’s chart of the most viewed videos worldwide for multiple weeks and remains on the chart’s top ten.

