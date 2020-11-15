‘Archive’: see the poster and trailer for Theo James’ upcoming sci-fi film

The poster and trailer have been released for upcoming sci-fi film ‘Archive’.

From director Gavin Rothery (‘Moon’), the slick sci-fi thriller stars an all-star British cast including Theo James (‘Divergent’ series, ‘Sandition’, ‘Downton Abbey’), Stacy Martin (‘Nymphomaniac’, ‘Vox Lux’, ‘High Rise’) and Toby Jones (‘Detectorists’, ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’)

‘Archive’ looks at the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on the universal human experience.

2038. Two and a half years into a three-year research contract, George Almore (Theo James) is on the verge of a breakthrough. Stationed halfway up a snow-capped mountain near Kyoto at a secret facility codenamed ‘The Garden’, he has been working on a model that is a true human-equivalent android. His prototype is almost complete. But this most sensitive phase of his work is also the riskiest. Especially as George has an ulterior motive for his work that must be hidden at all costs: Being re-united with his dead wife, Jules (Stacy Martin).

The film boasts a high‐calibre creative and VFX team including cinematographer Laurie Rose (‘Highrise’, ‘Free Fire’), production designer Robin Lawrence (‘Star Wars’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, ‘Spectre’), and music by Academy Award-winning composer Steven Price (‘Gravity’).

‘Archive’ will be released in UK cinemas on 15th January 2021 and on Digital Download on 18th January 2021. Take a look at the poster below: