Happiest Season

Film

Trailer debuts for festive comedy ‘Happiest Season’

Kristen Stewart and Dan Levy star in the film.

Published

The first trailer has debut for festive comedy ‘Happiest Season’.

The film stars Kristen Stewart (‘Twilight’), Mackenzie Davis (‘Tully’), Alison Brie (‘Glow’), Aubrey Plaza (‘Parks and Recreation’) Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’). Victor Garber (‘Titanic’) and Mary Steenburgen (‘Elf’)

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay – is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

‘Happiest Season’ is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas. It is directed by Clea DuVall (‘The Faculty’).

‘Happiest Season’ will be available to rent and buy on 26th November 2020.

