Netflix’s ‘The Dig’ first-look images arrive

A series of first-look images have been released for Netflix’s upcoming film ‘The Dig’.

Directed by Simon Stone, the film is based on the novel by John Preston and features a screenplay by Moira Buffini. The cast includes Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, and Monica Dolan.

As WWII looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.

‘The Dig’ is produced by Gabrielle Tana for Magnolia Mae Films, Ellie Wood, Murray Ferguson and Carolyn Marks Blackwood.

The film’s release date hasn’t been confirmed yet with Netflix just teasing that it’s ‘coming soon’. Take a look at the first-look images below: