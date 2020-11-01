Interview: Caroline Marquard talks about her EP ‘The Prologue’

Caroline Marquard is one of the three artists chosen for the first-ever Destination Country Introduces programme.

The singer-songwriter released her debut EP ‘The Prologue’ earlier this year and she followed it up with an acoustic EP more recently.

I caught up with Caroline to talk about the EPs, getting through the pandemic and more…

Hi Caroline. How are you today and how have you been keeping busy during these difficult times?

I’m doing great today! It’s been a tough year for sure, But music has been keeping me really busy and hopeful during these times.

You released your EP ‘The Prologue’ earlier this year. How are you feeling about the reception it’s received?

I’ve been so happy with how it’s been received, people seem to really connect with it which was my goal.

You also recently released an acoustic version of the EP. Why did you decide to do that?

Yes! I really wanted to show the songs in a more acoustic light, kinda like how we wrote them. So, I thought a live EP was a great way to do that and also get some awesome video content along with it.

Credit: Caroline Marquard

For our readers who maybe aren’t familiar with you yet, tell us a little bit about your journey in music so far.…

I’m originally from Switzerland, but grew up in the states. So, I’ve done music all over the world. Country music always had my heart though and that’s what made me move to Nashville. I released my debut EP this year and it’s just the beginning!

What would you say have been the biggest challenges you’ve faced in your career to date?

I think trying to set myself apart from everyone else and doing the work to find my own voice, through that trying to find my champions. As an independent artist that is hard work, but so worth it!

There’s been a lot of conversation about women in Country music the past few years. As a female artist, what’s your experience in the genre been like?

I think there is a lot of hope for country music, it’s an ever changing genre which is a really cool thing. My experiments has had its ups and downs, I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve gotten so far and the ones I haven’t only make me want to work harder.

Which artists do you think our readers should be listening to at the moment?

I love Kacey Musgraves and what she stands for and Brett Eldridge has released some stunning songs this year.

What other plans do you have for the rest of the year?

I’m working on new music! I’m really excited about what the next year has in store.

Caroline Marquard’s EP ‘The Prologue’ is available now. Watch an acoustic version of ‘Keep Your Eyes On Me’ below: