Lady A release deluxe edition of ‘On This Winter’s Night’

The all-conquering trio add four tracks to their 2012 album.

Published

Lady A
Credit: BMLG Records

Lady A today release a deluxe version of their 2012 Christmas album ‘On This Winter’s Night’.

Released via BMLG Records, the new edition features the original track listing plus four brand new tracks. On its original release, the album topped the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart.

“We’ve always loved the holiday season, but it has become even more magical now that we’re parents,” Hillary Scott shared. “So, we thought we’d add on a new, original song that was inspired by our kids and our take on a few of our favourites, which has brought us so much joy.  I think we could all use a little extra holiday cheer this year!”

The four additional songs reinvented for ‘On This Winter’s Night Deluxe’ were produced by Dann Huff and include ‘Wonderful Christmastime,’ ‘Christmas Through Your Eyes,’ ‘Little Saint Nick’ and ‘That Spirit Of Christmas.’

It’s ‘Christmas Through Your Eyes’ that sparked the project, written by Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott. The track perfectly captures the true spirit of the season.

The track list for ‘On This Winter’s Night Deluxe’ is:

1. “A Holly Jolly Christmas

Johnny Marks

2. “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” 

Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector

3. “All I Want For Christmas Is You

Walter Afanasieff, Mariah Carey

4. “I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Kim Gannon, Walter Kent, Buck Ram

5. “This Christmas

Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor

6. “The First Noel

Traditional – Arranged by Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott 

7. “On This Winter’s Night

Tom Douglas, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott

8. “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Sammy Cahn, Jule Styne

9. “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin

10. “Silent Night (Lord Of My Life)

Traditional – Arranged by Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott 

11. “Blue Christmas

Bill Hayes, Jay Johnson

12. “Silver Bells

Ray Evans, Jay Livingston

13. “Wonderful Christmastime” **

Paul James McCartney

14. “Christmas Through Your Eyes” **

Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott

15. “Little Saint Nick” **

Mike E. Love, Brian Douglas Wilson

16. “That Spirit Of Christmas” **

Parnell Davidson, Mable John, Joel Webste

**New Tracks 

