EF Country Podcast Episode 56: Cam’s new album ‘The Otherside’ is finally here

The wait is finally over! Cam released her new album ‘The Otherside’ on Friday, five years after the release of her breakthrough album ‘Untamed’.

The album has been a long time coming thanks to label changes and delays, and judging from how quickly it shot up the iTunes All-Genre album chart, fans are delighted it’s here. On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura talk about the album’s difficult journey to release and discuss the record.

