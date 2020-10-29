Connect with us

Canaan Smith

EF Country

Listen: Canaan Smith debuts new song ‘Cabin in the Woods’

Take a listen to the latest track from the Country star.

Published

Canaan Smith is keeping the new music coming with the release of new song ‘Cabin in the Woods’.

The rustic rock song, which is available to download and stream now, is co-produced by Smith alongside Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. It was written by Smith, Kelley, Josh Miller and David Garcia.

‘Cabin in the Woods’ is about getting back to nature and it opens with the sound of birds chirping and the echo of acoustic guitar, steel guitar and fiddle.

“I love music that makes me feel something, and this one definitely puts me in a place of nostalgia,” Smith explains. “I’ve made some of my favorite memories out in the woods, and this opportunity to put music out that reflects what I love is what’s most important to me right now. I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as I did making it.”

‘Cabin in the Woods’ follows Smith’s currently single ‘Colder Than You’, which he recently performed a soulful version of for his recently launched ‘The Dock Sessions’.

