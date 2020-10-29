Dierks Bentley returns with new single ‘Gone’

Country superstar Dierks Bentley is back with new single ‘Gone’ via Capitol Records Nashville.

Bentley performed the song for the first time during the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival and the track has been send to Country Radio. It’s also available to download and stream everywhere now.

“Country music is the best genre for storytelling, and I feel like we are realizing it probably now more than ever since we can’t congregate together at concerts, high five each other, sing and shout at the top of our lungs. A good country show is just about the greatest communion there is out there,” Bentley said. “We are all relying on lyrics and melodies at home and trying however we can to find different ways to connect with our fans, so that they know how important they still are to us. I hope this song resonates with mine, and I’m counting the days until we can all be back together again, beers in the air.”

‘Gone’ is written by Nicolle Galyon, Ben Johnson and Niko Moon and produced by David Garcia. This song layers dobro, piano and guitar sounds and pushes new ground sonically for Bentley.



Over his career to date Bentley has amassed over 6.4 billion streams. More recently he released an album as part of the Hot Country Knights, which he fronts as his alter-ego Doug Douglason.