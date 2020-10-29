Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dierks Bentley

EF Country

Dierks Bentley returns with new single ‘Gone’

The Country superstar is back with a brand new single.

Published

Country superstar Dierks Bentley is back with new single ‘Gone’ via Capitol Records Nashville.

Bentley performed the song for the first time during the 2020 iHeartCountry Festival and the track has been send to Country Radio. It’s also available to download and stream everywhere now.

“Country music is the best genre for storytelling, and I feel like we are realizing it probably now more than ever since we can’t congregate together at concerts, high five each other, sing and shout at the top of our lungs. A good country show is just about the greatest communion there is out there,” Bentley said. “We are all relying on lyrics and melodies at home and trying however we can to find different ways to connect with our fans, so that they know how important they still are to us. I hope this song resonates with mine, and I’m counting the days until we can all be back together again, beers in the air.”

‘Gone’ is written by Nicolle Galyon, Ben Johnson and Niko Moon and produced by David Garcia. This song layers dobro, piano and guitar sounds and pushes new ground sonically for Bentley.

Over his career to date Bentley has amassed over 6.4 billion streams. More recently he released an album as part of the Hot Country Knights, which he fronts as his alter-ego Doug Douglason.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Skylin3s Skylin3s

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest October 2020: ‘Skylin3s’ review

The latest instalment in the sci-fi franchise expands the universe.

4 days ago
Relic Relic

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest October 2020 – our Top 15 films of the festival

Find out which films we loved at tis year's festival.

3 days ago
Hosts Hosts

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest October 2020: ‘Hosts’ review

Two guests turn a Christmas meal into a nightmare.

5 days ago
Babysitter Must Die Babysitter Must Die

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest October 2020: ‘Babysitter Must Die’ review

A babysitter uses her Mustard Scout training to stop a home invasion.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you