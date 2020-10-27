Connect with us

Midland announce rescheduled European tour dates for 2021

Find out when you can see the band next year.

Published

Midland
Credit: Harper Smith

Midland have been forced to reschedule their headline European tour for a third time but the good news is the new dates have been confirmed.

The Grammy-nominated trio have retitled the tour ‘Let’s Try This Again! 2021 European Tour’. The new dates will kick off in Belfast on 5th September 2021 and the band will perform 11 shows.

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new dates with additional tickets available at MidlandOfficial.com.

“Europe, we’ve missed you! We’re very excited to get back over there and to have these new shows on the books,” shares bassist/vocalist Cam Duddy.

The full dates are:

  • Sept 5 / Belfast, UK / Ulster Hall
  • Sept 6 / Glasgow, UK / The Academy
  • Sept 8 / London, UK / Roundhouse
  • Sept 9 / Birmingham, UK / 02 Institute 
  • Sept 10 / Sheffield, UK / The Leadmill
  • Sept 11 / Manchester, UK / 02 Ritz 
  • Sept 13 / Amsterdam, NL / Melkweg Max
  • Sept 14 / Berlin, DE / Hole 44
  • Sept 15 / Hamburg, DE / Gruenspan
  • Sept 17 / Oslo, NO / Rockefeller Music Hall
  • Sept 18 / Stockholm, SE / Nalen

