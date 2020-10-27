Midland announce rescheduled European tour dates for 2021

Midland have been forced to reschedule their headline European tour for a third time but the good news is the new dates have been confirmed.

The Grammy-nominated trio have retitled the tour ‘Let’s Try This Again! 2021 European Tour’. The new dates will kick off in Belfast on 5th September 2021 and the band will perform 11 shows.

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured on the new dates with additional tickets available at MidlandOfficial.com.

“Europe, we’ve missed you! We’re very excited to get back over there and to have these new shows on the books,” shares bassist/vocalist Cam Duddy.

The full dates are: