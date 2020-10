Carrie Underwood is without a doubt the biggest female artist in Country music right now.

Since her ‘American Idol’ win in 2005, she’s gone on to break records, score countless number ones and become a global sensation. With the recent release of her first Christmas album ‘My Gift’, Pip and Laura talk about what might be next for the Country superstar on the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast.

