‘Amnesia: Rebirth’ launches on PS4 and PC

Frictional Games has announced that Amnesia: Rebirth, the highly anticipated survival horror game, is now available on PC and PS4.

In Amnesia: Rebirth, players step into the world of Tasi Trianon as she wakes up days after a plane crash deep in the desert of Algeria. The crew of her expedition are missing – her friends and loved ones are gone. Why is she alone? Why has she no memory of the last few days? Tasi must retrace her journey, through the desert and beyond, to piece together her fragmented past.

Credit: Frictional Games

Time is against you, and the desolate landscape will test you to your limits, forcing you to face your own hopes, fears, and bitter regrets. And still you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.

Features:

Explore environments and uncover their histories. In this first-person narrative horror experience, no location is like the others, and each is filled with mysteries and secrets for players to explore.

Overcome challenges that stand in your way. You will encounter a wide and varied number of mysterious contraptions and physics-based puzzles.

Carefully manage your limited resources, both physical and mental in order to stay in the light and keep your fear under control

Encounter horrific creatures and use your wits to escape them

Incredible cinematic sound design that will make you feel inside the game’s world

Don’t let your fear consume you. Stay out of the dark, avoid horrific sights and control your panic or suffer long-lasting consequences.

Check out the official Amnesia: Rebirth website for more information.