Ghostbusters returns to ‘Rocket League’ tomorrow for Haunted Hallows

Psyonix has announced that Ghostbusters will headline the upcoming Rocket League Haunted Hallows Event starting tomorrow, 20th October, on all platforms. The in-game event will feature Event Challenges that unlock Ghostbusters-themed items and two Limited Time Modes.

Haunted Hallows is set to run until 2nd November. Once the event goes live, players will need to complete Event Challenges to unlock the following themed items:

Ghostbusters Avatar Border

GhostBusters Player Banner

Ghostbusters Wheels

Stay Puft Topper

Stay Puft Wheels

Ectoplasm Boost

Mood Slime Boost

Ghost Trap Topper

Slimer Topper

Ecto-1 Player Banner

Credit: Psyonix

The two Limited Time Modes that will be available for Haunted Hallows are:

Haunted Heatseeker (20th – 26th October) – Heatseeker mode will be played in a spooky new Haunted Urban Arena

(20th – 26th October) – Heatseeker mode will be played in a spooky new Haunted Urban Arena Spike Rush (26th October – 2nd November) – Spike Rush will be played on night map variants

The Item Shop will also feature additional Ghosbusters-themed items, including the return of the Ecto-1, as well as items from previous Haunted Hallows, like the Reaper Goal Explosion, for the duration of the event.

Check out the Haunted Hallows landing page and the most recent blog post for additional information.