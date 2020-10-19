Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

There Are Secret Obbies In ‘Adopt Me’ On ‘Roblox’

Get badges for completing them.

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Roblox

You may already be aware of this but I have literally just discovered them and thought I’d share just in case you missed them too. There are secret obbies in Adopt Me on Roblox! Now that I’ve found them they aren’t actually that well hidden but they are very easy to miss.

To find the obbies you need to go to the playground on Adoption Island. Behind the slide is a small building with a sign saying obbies. See not so secret but very easy to walk past if you haven’t put the time in to explore.

Check out the video below to see where to find the obbies and to get a little taste of each one:

Once inside the building, you will see various doors each of which leads to a different obby. Each obby has a star rating showing how difficult it is. One star is easy, two a bit harder and so on.

There are currently eight different obbies in Adopt Me: Ancient Ruins, Miniworld, Shipwreck Bay, Lost Temple, Pyramid, Lonely Peak, Sky Haven and Tiny Isles. Miniworld is the ‘easiest’ (which I can’t complete!) with Tiny Isles being by far the hardest. Completing each obby will reward you with a badge.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

4 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

4 days ago
James May: Oh Cook James May: Oh Cook

TV

‘James May: Oh Cook’ coming to Amazon Prime Video in November – watch the trailer

The new series will launch next month.

7 days ago
Jordan Davis Jordan Davis

EF Country

Country Music Week confirms timings and more artists

Start planning your week now!

5 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you