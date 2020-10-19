You may already be aware of this but I have literally just discovered them and thought I’d share just in case you missed them too. There are secret obbies in Adopt Me on Roblox! Now that I’ve found them they aren’t actually that well hidden but they are very easy to miss.

To find the obbies you need to go to the playground on Adoption Island. Behind the slide is a small building with a sign saying obbies. See not so secret but very easy to walk past if you haven’t put the time in to explore.

Check out the video below to see where to find the obbies and to get a little taste of each one:

Once inside the building, you will see various doors each of which leads to a different obby. Each obby has a star rating showing how difficult it is. One star is easy, two a bit harder and so on.

There are currently eight different obbies in Adopt Me: Ancient Ruins, Miniworld, Shipwreck Bay, Lost Temple, Pyramid, Lonely Peak, Sky Haven and Tiny Isles. Miniworld is the ‘easiest’ (which I can’t complete!) with Tiny Isles being by far the hardest. Completing each obby will reward you with a badge.