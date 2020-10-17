Sturgill Simpson drops surprise Bluegrass album ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1′

Sturgill Simpson has released a surprise double bluegrass album, ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vo 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions’ digitally via Thirty Tigers/The Orchard.

The album is produced by David Ferguson and features the single ‘I Don’t Mind’, which was an unreleased fan favourite. A vinyl edition of the album will be released on 11th December 2020.

Simpson returns to the music of his native Kentucky with his first bluegrass project which he calls “a mixtape for the fans.” Dreamed up while he was home recovering from Coronavirus, Simpson reimagines songs from his catalogue backed by some of Nashville’s finest acoustic virtuosos or as he refers to them “bona fide wizards.”

He says, “I had it in my mind for a long time that someday I want to cut as many of these songs as possible in this fashion, just organic and stripped down to the raw bones of the composition. If you can’t sit down and play a song like that, it’s probably a pretty shitty song.”

The track list for ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol 1 – The Butcher Shoppe Sessions’ is :

1. All Around You

2. All The Pretty Colors

3. Breaker’s Roar

4. I Don’t Mind

5. I Wonder

6. Just Let Go

7. Life Ain’t Fair and The World Is Mean

8. A Little Light

9. Life of Sin

10. Long White Line

11. Living The Dream

12. Old King Coal

13. Railroad of Sin

14. Sitting Here Without You

15. Sometimes Wine

16.The Storm

17. Time After All

18. Turtles All The Way Down

19. Voices

20. Water In A Well