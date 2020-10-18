Interview: Radio Romance discuss new single ‘Sunday Fine’ and their journey so far

Radio Romance – Sam Hayes (vocals), Josh Gramling (guitar), Adam Smithwick (bass) and Moises Padilla (drums) – won the NASHNext competition in 2017, which landed them a deal with Big Machine Records.

Three years on and the band is now independent, forging their own path in the industry with the release of new single ‘Sunday Fine’.

I caught up with the guys to talk about the single, discuss their experiences as an independent band, and to find out if they’re planning on coming to the UK…

Hi guys. How are you doing today and how have you been keeping busy during the global pandemic?

Josh: We are doing excellent today. We have been doing a lot of writing, recording, and playing virtual shows. We have been doing anything we can to stay in touch with the fans and keep the music rolling!

You recently released new single ‘Sunday Fine’. What’s the song all about and what inspired it?

Adam: ‘Sunday Fine’ is about that feeling of not wanting the weekend to be over with yet and really embracing a day of fun and relaxation. The feeling of wanting to kick back and enjoy life inspired the song. It’s a feeling that we get throughout the week, not even necessarily on a Sunday.

What’s your plan for new music beyond this single? Are you working on an EP or an album at the moment?

Sam: We are working on an album at the moment actually. We are very excited about it and the direction that we have chosen to take it.

Credit: Radio Romance

You’re releasing your music as an independent band. What are the advantages and challenges of being independent?

Adam: We absolutely love being independent! Although we may not have the clout and resources of a major label, we maintain complete control of the content that we put out, our interactions with fans, and the authenticity of who we are as a band.

The pandemic has made it impossible for artists to tour and playing live has been very difficult. What’s your experience been like and how have you been staying connected to your fans?

Moi: It definitely has been tough to stay connected during 2020. It was a lot of trial and error for us honestly because it was such a new experience. We are used to playing 120 or more shows a year. We found a lot of success in continuous engagement on social media, virtual streaming events, and very recently, socially distanced live shows.

What music has been inspiring you these past few months?

Adam: We have been doing a lot of writing in the past few months and definitely had a lot to pull from. Lately we have really been inspired by the turn that country music is taking back to its rural routes. We all grew up in small country towns so it’s been great writing about authentic experiences that have shaped our lives.

Would you like to tour in the UK, when that’s possible, and what’s your relationship with your UK fans like?

Josh: We would absolutely love to tour in the UK! We love the culture and history, not to mention the huge country music fan base. We have a great relationship with our UK fans. The main event we see them at every year is at CMA Fest in Nashville. We have some great fans that we see every year!

What are your plans for the holidays this year?

Sam: Every year we take a break from the grind of Nashville and go back home to spend time with our families. It’s a great time to reflect on the year we have had, count our blessings, and recharge for the year ahead

Radio Romance’s single ‘Sunday Fine’ is out now. Take a listen to the song below: