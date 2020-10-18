‘A Christmas Carol’ starring Brian Conley to play a limited season at the Dominion Theatre

‘A Christmas Carol’ will play a strictly limited season at the Dominion Theatre in London from Monday 7th December 2020 to Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Brian Conley will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in the new musical staged concert.

The musical brings Dickens’ timeless fable to glorious life: Ebenezer Scrooge, a mean-spirited miser, does not believe in the power of Christmas. But on a Christmas Eve filled with memorable characters, spectacular songs, ghostly apparitions and journeys to the past, present and future, Scrooge acknowledges his mistakes and discovers the joy of redemption. With a sparkling Broadway score played by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, an all-star cast and a touch of festive magic, ‘A Christmas Carol’ at the Dominion is the must-see West End production this December.

Written by the critically acclaimed team of Alan Menken (‘Aladdin’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’), Lynn Ahrens (‘Anastasia’, ‘Ragtime’) and Mike Ockrent (‘Me and My Girl’, ‘Crazy for You’), the stage musical of ‘A Christmas Carol’ first premiered in 1994 at New York’s Paramount Theatre. It ran for a decade at Madison Square Garden, and was seen by over 5 million people, becoming a firm Christmas tradition.

The London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO) have previously performed ‘A Christmas Carol’ to sell-out audiences and five-star reviews in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End.

The creative team is led by director Shaun Kerrison, who helmed several previous concert productions for LMTO (‘A Christmas Carol’, ‘Mack and Mabel’, ‘Candide’) as well as BBC Proms ‘My Fair Lady’, ‘Kiss me, Kate’ and Freddie Tapner (founder of LMTO) as Musical Director. Casting is by Jim Arnold CDG (‘Wicked’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’).

‘A Christmas Carol’ is produced by Freddie Tapner for The London Musical Theatre Orchestra and Gary England. LMTO is the world’s only professional orchestra dedicated solely to performing works of musical theatre.

900 free tickets will be made available to Key Workers and their families at Alpha’s La Dolce Vita Key Workers Matinee on Thursday 10th December. Further information on how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks.

Covid safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Dominion Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now from see www.dominiontheatre.com/christmas-carol