Canaan Smith kicks off ‘The Dock Sessions’ with ‘Colder Than You’ performance

Canaan Smith has kicked off his brand new video series ‘The Dock Sessions’ with a performance of his current single ‘Colder Than You’.

The series will see Smith putting a fresh spin on his new music, fan-favourites and some of the songs that have inspired him over the years. Performing by the water, the acoustic performances will enable Smith’s fans to see him playing live while the pandemic is still causing havoc across the globe.

“Back when I was younger and writing music in Virginia, I used to test out all my new songs by playing them to buddies at the end of this dock,” Smith explains. “When I started writing a new batch of tunes this year, ones that are truly inspired by my roots, it just made sense that I take them back to where it all began – except this time, I’m inviting everyone down to the dock to hear what I’ve been working on.”

‘Colder Than You’ was written by Smith with Corey Crowder and Jared Mullins. It was co-produced by Smith with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.

On Friday, Smith will debut a new track called ‘Cabin in the Woods’ and we’ll bring you more details on that as soon as we have them.