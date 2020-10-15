Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

Showcase Cinemas announce special one-off screening of festive favourite ‘Home Alone’

The screening will take place later this month.

Published

Home Alone
Credit: 20th Century Fox

Showcase Cinemas will be getting into the Christmas spirit early with a one-off screening of ‘Home Alone’ on Sunday 25th October 2020.

The Macaulay Culkin hit will be shown for one day only at Showcase Cinemas across the UK.

At the cinema chain’s Bluewater Cinema de Lux in Kent, they’re dressing the ‘Home Alone’ screen auditorium as a Christmas Wonderland – complete with reindeer, Christmas Trees, huge candy canes, a sleigh, Christmas presents, a man-sized Nutcracker family and all the seasonal trimmings.

They’re even going to make it snow INSIDE the cinema for a truly authentic Christmassy feel.

‘Home Alone’ first hit the big screen in 1990 and stars a young Macaulay Culkin in the lead role as 8-year-old Kevin MacCallister who is mistakenly left at home alone whilst his mum (Catherine O’Hara), dad and family head out of town on holiday. Kevin has to protect the family home from con men (Joe Pesci & Daniel Stern) who plan on robbing the MacCallister residence.

On bringing 2020’s first Christmas film to UK big screens, Showcase UK General Manager Mark Barlow said: “This year has been tough on everyone and, with Christmas looking to be very different for 2020, we wanted to invite film fans to start the festive season earlier than ever before and join us for some festive fun.

“We’re thrilled to be able to show Home Alone as every year it has consistently topped the polls as the nation’s favourite Christmas movie. So, we couldn’t think of a better film to bring to the big screen for one day only across all our cinemas.”

Alongside enjoying ‘Home Alone’ on the big screen experience, moviegoers will be given an extra festive treat with a chocolate surprise on every seat to enjoy during the film, all included as part of the ticket price.

Tickets are on sale now for this limited edition screening and are just £5. Tickets can be booked via – https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/film-info/_home-alone

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Check Out All Of The New Pets From Fossil Eggs In The Dinosaur Update In ‘Adopt Me’ on ‘Roblox’

Which pet are you looking forward to the most?

7 days ago
Petric Petric

EF Country

Canadian Country trio Petric release new single ‘All Who Wander’

The single is available to download and stream now.

5 days ago
Ashley Campbell Ashley Campbell

EF Country

Ashley Campbell – ‘Something Lovely’ review

The musician follows up her debut with a new collection of songs.

4 days ago
Brothers Osborne Brothers Osborne

EF Country

Brothers Osborne – ‘Skeletons’ review

The duo return with their strongest album yet.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you