Country Music Week confirms timings and more artists

Further to last week’s announcement of Country Music Week Digital; the following artists join the already incredible line up and will feature a whole host of interviews, sessions and takeovers. Watch out for Ashley Campbell, Billy Strings, Charles Esten, Chris Lane, Darius Rucker, Haley & Michaels, Jordan Davis, Kip Moore, Kyle Daniel, Lauren Alaina, LOCASH, Lucie Silvas, Old Dominion, Niko Moon, Reyna Roberts, Thomas Rhett and more.

The organisers of Country To Country – Europe’s biggest country music festival – alongside some of the world’s best country stars and emerging talent have come together to deliver a full week of free incredible country music content across various platforms exclusively for UK and European fans from Monday 19th to Sunday 25th October 2020. Country Music Digital will include live sessions, exclusive interviews, social and radio show takeovers, showcases, quizzes and many more.

Artists already announced for Country Music Week Digital include American Young, Andrew Farriss, Ashley McBryde, Brent Cobb, Brett Eldredge, Cam, Carly Pearce, Caylee Hammack, Chris Young, Danielle Bradbery, Dustin Lynch, Emma & Jolie, Granger Smith, Ingrid Andress, Jackson Michelson, Jameson Rodgers, Jimmie Allen, Kalie Shorr, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Matt Stell, Michael Ray, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mo Pitney, Morgan Wallen, Noah Schnacky, Payton Smith, Rodney Atkins, Runaway June, Ruthie Collins, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, The Adelaides, The Cadillac Three, The Shires, Tim Dugger, Twinnie, Tyler Rich, Vic Allen, Ward Thomas and Willie Jones.

There will also be special Country Music Week Party Mixes with DJ Hish on Country Hits Radio throughout the week with further takeovers including Caylee Hammack, Jameson Rodgers, Lauren Alaina and more.

Additionally, CountryLine will be hosting a Facebook Live show with Sarah Darling alongside a “CountryLine Homegrown” show on Chris Country Radio featuring hits from some of the UK’s country finest that have played the festival in previous years.

The full line-up and timings for Country Music Week are:

Monday 19th October

8:15 AM Chris Country Full Country Breakfast Show interview

9.30AM The Shires Chris Country Full Country Breakfast Show interview

10AM-1PM Tenille Townes interview Baylen Leonard show Country Hits Radio

3:00 PM Lainey Wilson – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

5:00 PM Jimmie Allen A Day in the Life: C2C Instagram takeover

6:00 PM Niko Moon; Good Timers Country Music Week UK Edition

7:00 PM Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Lainey Wilson, Kalie Shorr, Twinnie, Vic Allen And Emma & Jolie Song Suffragettes – Live From Nashville

8:00 PM Tenille Townes Country Hits Takeover

9.00PM Lisa McHugh ‘You’re Gonna Get Back Up’ Behind The Song

10:00 PM The Shires Apple Music Country: ‘From London to Nashville Radio’ – an interview with Lauren Alaina

Tuesday 20th October

8:15 AM Matt Stell Chris Country Full Country Breakfast Show interview

9:00 AM Dustin Lynch Smooth Country Radio Interview – show starts 9am

10AM-1PM Matt Stell interview Baylen Leonard show Country Hits Radio

3:00 PM Jimmy Allen and Lauren Alaina – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

5:00 PM Lindsay Ell A Day in the Life: C2C Instagram takeover

7:00 PM Matt Stell: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions

8:00 PM Old Dominion Country Hits Takeover

9:00 PM Tenille Townes – BBC Radio Scotland

Wednesday 21st October

8:15 AM Mitchell Tenpenny – Chris Country Full Country Breakfast Show interview

9.30 AM Ward Thomas – Chris Country interview

10AM-1PM Lee Brice Baylen Leonard show Country Hits – Interview and Single Premiere

3:00 PM Andrew Farriss – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

5:00 PM Scotty McCreery A Day in the Life C2C Instagram takeover

5:30 PM The Cadillac Three – Big Machine Happy Hour

6:30 PM Mitchell Tenpenny: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions

7:00 PM The Adelaides Bounce Back Mini-Doc

8:00 PM Scotty McCreery – Country Hits Takeover

9:00 PM Ward Thomas – Live on Chris Country Facebook live

Thursday 22nd October

8:15AM Michael Ray Chris Country Full Country Breakfast Show – interview

9:00AM Lee Brice Smooth Country Interview – show starts 9am

10AM-1PM Chris Lane interview Baylen Leonard show Country Hits Radio

11:05 AM Lady A in session BBC Radio 2 Ken Bruce Show “House Music”

3:00 PM Lindsay Ell – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

5:00 PM Midland A Day in the Life – C2C Instagram takeover

5:30 PM Payton Smith Big Machine Happy Hour

6:00 PM Ingrid Andress presents “Is That The Tequila Talking?” UK Edition

7:00 PM Brent Cobb A night in with Destination Country

8:00 PM Jordan Davis Happy Half Hour – Destination Country

9:00 PM Michael Ray Facebook Live with Chris Country Radio

9:00 PM-10PM Morgan Wallen in session BBC Radio 2 Country Show with Bob Harris Show plus exclusive live lockdown performances from Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge and more

Friday 23rd October

8:15 AM Jameson Rodgers interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio

10:00AM-1PM Midland interview Baylen Leonard show Country Hits Radio

3:00 PM Lucie Silvas – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

4.30PM Brett Eldredge Session Performances – Chris Country Radio with videos on CountryLine

5:00 PM Caylee Hammack A Day in the Life – C2C Instagram takeover

5:30 PM Tyler Rich Big Machine Happy Hour

6:30PM Willie Jones In Session

7:00 PM Jameson Rodgers: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions

8:00 PM Ashley McBryde, Lindsay Ell and Carly Pearce: Live from the Bluebird Café, Nashville

Saturday 24th October

3:00 PM Willie Jones – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

4:00 PM Willie Jones and Carly Pearce Country Hits Takeovers

5:00 PM Noah Schnacky A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover

5:30 PM Danielle Bradbery Big Machine Happy Hour

6:00 PM Haley & Michaels plus guests Drinking About YoUK Tour CMW Edition

7:00 PM The Destination Country – Country music quiz

8:00 PM The Shires, Granger Smith, LOCASH, Track 45 and Elvie Shane on the BBR & BMG Showcase

10.00PM Kip Moore In Session From Grimey’s, Nashville

Sunday 25th October