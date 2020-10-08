Check Out All Of The New Pets From Fossil Eggs In The Dinosaur Update In ‘Adopt Me’ on ‘Roblox’

With the Fossil eggs going live in Adopt Me on Roblox in just a couple of days (1 day and 22 hours at the time of writing) I thought we could take a look at all of the pets that will be available in Fossil eggs once they launch.
There are twelve new pets in total, with two common, three uncommon, three rare two ultra-rare and two legendary pets to try and get. Remember that you can still take part in the Fossil Excavation Event and earn some cool accessories for yourself and your pets. All you need to do is travel to Fossil Island (you’ll see a link to it on the right of your screen in-game) and complete a very simple quest.
Now then, let’s check out the pets that we’ll be able to get when the Fossil Eggs go live:
Common
Tazmanian Tiger
Ground Sloth
Uncommon
Triceratops
Stegosaurus
Glyptodon
Rare
Wooly Mammoth
Dilophosaurus
Pterodactyl
Ultra Rare
Sabertooth
Deinonychus
Legendary
Dodo
T-Rex
I’m sure you’ll agree that they all look pretty darn cool. Although I obviously want to get my hands on the legendary pets I actually think that the ground sloth and Deinonychus are my favourites.