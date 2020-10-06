‘Realpolitiks II’ To Be Released In November

Timed nicely around the US Presidential elections 1C Entertainment have just announced that their real-time grand strategy game Realpolitiks II will be launching on PC on 5th November 2020. You can already add the game to your wishlist on Steam.

Realpolitiks II puts you in the shoes of a modern-day world leader as you attempt to take your nation on a journey of world dominance. The road to supremacy is filled with modern world issues as you manage your nation’s economy, command armies, conduct diplomatic and espionage actions, and tackle global threats such as terrorism, pandemics, famine, and more.

Watch the Realpolitiks II announcement trailer below:

Realpolitiks II expands its gameplay with a set of new features, tools and strategies that you can use in order to achieve your goals. Intelligence mechanics have been enhanced with the addition of spy units that can play a crucial role in knowing what your opponents are up to, a redesigned combat system that provides even more options to plan your military actions, an advanced management system, and a lot more.

Modding tools have also been added allowing you to create your own content, campaigns, scenarios, units, even new nations.

Realpolitiks II key features:

Dominate the Globe – Choose from 216 contemporary nations (including Sealand & Kiribati) and conquer your opponents. Adapt your strategy accordingly whether you start as a superpower or a small independent nation.

New Modern Warfare – A brand-new combat system enables full control of your units on the battlefield while taking into account strategic advantages such as the weather, terrain, equipment, and a whole lot more.

Expanded Management System – Create a communist utopia, a completely free market nation, or become a tyrant overseeing your citizens' every step. With over 1000 projects and technologies to choose from, you decide the path to greatness.

Improved Diplomacy – Engage in advanced negotiations to establish new trade routes or military access to neighboring regions. With a completely reworked AI, and new Favor and Investment systems that allow you to influence other countries – diplomacy becomes a crucial tool once again, especially as other leaders will prove hard negotiators.

Advanced Espionage – Conduct clandestine actions with your spies, steal breakthrough technologies to further increase your military power, and invent new ways of mass destruction. Dominate your foes from the shadows.

New and Unpredictable Events – Over 1000 new events ranging from minor provincial issues to a world-threatening meteor strike. Be wary of the ever-changing world as each playthrough will be completely different.

Growth By Infrastructure – Buildings are a major part of your campaign as they enable you to recruit more units, train your spies and generals faster, defend against rocket attacks, or increase the supply range to your armies.

Mod Support – Use a plethora of in-game tools to create your very own campaigns, scenarios, units, and nations.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: