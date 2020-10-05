HyperX Adds Blue Switches to Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Range

HyperX are the gaming division on Kingston Technology Company who are the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer. HyperX have had the same goal for the last sixteen years, to develop gaming products for all types of gamer including high-speed memory, solid-state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads to the gaming community and beyond.

Their latest keyboard to hit the market is the HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard which features HyperX Blue mechanical switches. The blue switches offer a much shorter actuation point and come with an 80 million click rating which should be more than enough to meet anyone’s needs.

The HyperX Alloy Origins is very durable with its body being made from aluminium with an aircraft-grade brushed finished. Despite being a full-sized keyboard the HyperX Alloy Origins has been designed with space-saving in mind aiming to give maximum space on your desk for mouse movement.

“HyperX is committed to making reliable keyboards and has invested years in developing a series of key switches with features and design specifications required by gamers,” said Bianca Walter, business manager, HyperX EMEA. “Adding the new HyperX Blue switches alongside the existing Red and Aqua options allows gamers to choose their preferred switch type while receiving the performance, reliability and style found in HyperX-branded switches.”

The HyperX Alloy Origins Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with HyperX Blue switches is available for £109.99/ €119.99 MSRP through the HyperX store.