AirPop launches in the UK with new line of face masks

AirPop, the world’s first air wearables company, has launched in the UK with a new line of face masks.

Three AirPop mask models are available for purchase – the Light SE, the Pocket, and the AirPop mask for kids – with Original and Active models coming later in Q4 2020. These masks are part of a bigger category of air wearable products that AirPop pioneered to create better fit and more comfortable breathing for millions of mask consumers worldwide.

AirPop was born out of the need for people to protect themselves from air pollution and thei face masks launch in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2015, AirPop has harnessed filtration science and technology innovation to build high-performance products that deliver unrivalled comfort and breathability – revolutionising the mask wearing experience for consumers. AirPop masks provide a serious line of defence against airborne threats carried by particles and droplets and they are designed to be breathable, stylish and wearable. They offer the same, highly-effective two-way barrier as the best medical and industrial-grade masks, but are specifically engineered for consumers to be comfortable all day on a variety of face shapes and sizes.

“Masks provide the first line of defence from airborne threats, but they’ve been largely unregulated, under-designed and ineffective for the consumer market. So we at AirPop set out to change that.” said Chris Hosmer, Founder of AirPop. “Because we all have a vital role to play in reducing the spread of COVID-19 through our communities, choosing an appropriate mask means it has to both fit and filter well to reduce transmission from airborne particles and droplets. With AirPop there is finally an option that protects the rest of us, doesn’t divert critical N95s from healthcare professionals, yet meets the same high quality standards and 2-way filtration as the best medical & industrial respirators.”

AirPop delivers superior performance by solving three key issues that plague most masks: fit, filtration and breathability. All of the materials used to manufacture our masks are tested by accredited 3rd party labs to exceed the World Health Organisation and FDA medical mask material performance standards.

AirPop masks come in two options – multi-use disposable masks (Pocket, Lightweight & Kids models, available today) or reusable/washable masks with disposable filters (Original & Active models, coming soon).

You can find all AirPop multi-use disposable masks at Amazon.com or the AirPop website (www.airpophealth.com).