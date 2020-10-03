Dinosaur Update Is Now Live In ‘Adopt Me’ On ‘Roblox’

The much-rumoured Dinosaur update is now live with Adopt Me on the Roblox platform. Whilst the new fossil eggs aren’t available for another seven hours (time correct at the time of writing) there are still opportunities to get involved in the countdown event.

When you next log in you’ll see an option on your screen to teleport to fossil island. On the island, you will be able to dig for fossils which can be handed in to reveal what the new range of pets will look like.

🦖 Fossil Isle excavation event IS LIVE!

👒 Join a team of paleontologists and bring extinct animals to Adoption Island!

🖌️ Earn accessories for finding fossils & dig up toys!

🥚 Countdown to Fossil Egg!

🦘 Get Aussie Eggs before the countdown ends! https://t.co/uWWmLTnG8y pic.twitter.com/pr4n2tBxA5 — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) October 2, 2020

There will be twelve new prehistoric pets in total with the pink dodo and T-Rex being the newest legendary pets. All of the new pets plus their rarity can be viewed on the notice board in the nursery.

For more details check out the Adopt Me Wiki pages.