Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Dinosaur Update Is Now Live In ‘Adopt Me’ On ‘Roblox’

The countdown is almost over.

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Roblox

The much-rumoured Dinosaur update is now live with Adopt Me on the Roblox platform. Whilst the new fossil eggs aren’t available for another seven hours (time correct at the time of writing) there are still opportunities to get involved in the countdown event.

When you next log in you’ll see an option on your screen to teleport to fossil island. On the island, you will be able to dig for fossils which can be handed in to reveal what the new range of pets will look like.

There will be twelve new prehistoric pets in total with the pink dodo and T-Rex being the newest legendary pets. All of the new pets plus their rarity can be viewed on the notice board in the nursery.

For more details check out the Adopt Me Wiki pages.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Raid The Raid

TV

Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Join us for a tour around the world via the streaming platform's great shows.

7 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Interview: Steps tease new album ‘What The Future Holds’ and their 2021 tour

The beloved pop band are back with new music and a tour.

5 days ago
Avocado Tapes Avocado Tapes

Arts

Online improv to help you through a possible second lockdown

There are a host of comedians who can deliver moments of surprise and delight as we navigate living in a real-life Netflix series.

7 days ago
Sonny Jay Sonny Jay

TV

Sonny Jay is the sixth celebrity confirmed for ‘Dancing On Ice’ 2021

The Capital Radio DJ announced the news yesterday.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you